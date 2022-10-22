UFC 280 live results: Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw

UFC 280’s co-main event is on tap and it should be a good one. UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will be defending his crown against two-time former champion T.J. Dillashaw. There has been a lot said about this match-up from both men and now it’s time to put up or shut up.

Sterling is defending his title for the second time, having defeated Petr Yan (the man he took the belt from) last time out. This is only the second fight for Dillshaw since he returned from a length USADA suspension. His return fight was a close and bloody win over Cory Sandhagen.

Before this fight happens, Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley will battle. The winner of that contest is likely to be next in line for either Sterling or Dillashaw.

Aljamain Sterling T.J. Dillashaw : Bantamweight title

