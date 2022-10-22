 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 280 live results: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Petr Yan Sean O’Malley on the UFC 280 PPV main card.

By Eddie Mercado
/ new

The UFC 280 PPV main card goes live at 2 p.m. ET from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The main and co-main events see UFC gold on the line. However, the fight before them has major title implications in the bantamweight division.

Former UFC bantamweight champion, Petr Yan is set to test the ever-popular Sean O’Malley for a chance to get right back into a UFC title fight. If O’Malley wins, though, we may see ‘Suga’ fighting a belt in the near future.

The fight is coming up soon, bookmark this page and come back for instant results, analysis and full fight replays of what goes down.

Petr Yan Sean O’Malley: Bantamweight

...

In This Stream

UFC 280: ‘Oliveira vs. Makhachev’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 40 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...