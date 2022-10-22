UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev main card live results, video highlights, start time

Keep up with what’s happening today on the highly anticipated UFC 280 PPV main card, which is going down from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. at a special early start time.

In this post, we are going to cover the first-two matchups of the PPV portion of the event. We will be starting with the UFC’s #1 ranked women’s strawweight, Katlyn Chookagian, who will be tangling with the #6 ranked, Manon Fiorot. After that, we’ll be covering the promotion’s #6 rated lightweight, Beneil Dariush, who is dancing with the #9 rated, Mateusz Gamrot.

The PPV main card is slated for 2:00pm ET/11:00am PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+. The preliminary bouts begin at an extra early 10:30am ET/7:00am, PT, which can be streamed on ESPN+.

Main card:

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot : Lightweight

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot: (W) Flyweight