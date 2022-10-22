UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev prelims live results, video highlights, start time

Stay up to date with what’s happening today with the UFC 280 preliminary card, which is going down from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E.

There are seven scheduled bouts on this part of the docket, with the featured preliminary matchup taking place between top flight welterweights Belal Muhammad (#5) and Sean Brady (#8). Before that, the middleweight division is getting a clash in styles as the savvy striker in Makhmud Muradov will be throwing down with a groovy grappler in Caio Borralho.

The preliminary bouts begin at an extra early 10:30am ET/7:00am, PT, which can be streamed on ESPN+. The PPV main card is slated for 2:00pm ET/11:00am PT, and can be purchased on ESPN+.

Prelims:

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady: Welterweight

Caio Borralho vs. Makhmud Muradov: Middleweight

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov: Light Heavyweight

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev: Welterweight

Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson: Middleweight

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon: Flyweight

Lina Lansberg vs. Karol Rosa: (W) Bantamweight