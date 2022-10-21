UFC 280 video: Embedded, part 5 - ‘You’re gonna get your ass whipped by a cheater’

UFC 280 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the fifth episode for this weekend’s big show in Abu Dhabi, and gives as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start with the open workouts. Sean O’Malley kicks it off. He’s got something to prove. Petr Yan next. He shows off some sick grappling. T.J. Dillashaw next. He doesn’t want the first round KO, he wants to break Aljamain Sterling. Sterling now. He says he can do it all. Islam Makhachev comes out, to a huge reaction. He always has the same plan, because he’s better than everybody. Charles Oliveira now. He’s booed a ton. He’s representing BJJ. They cheer him some at the end.

Caio Barralho gets to drive a fancy care. He doesn’t care if the crowd is behind him or not.

Press conference. Makhachev wants to finish him on the ground. AlJo and Dilly get into it. O’Malley wants the early finish but he’s ready to go 15. Yan won’t confirm that he’s 5’7, but says O’Malley looks like a prostitute, lol. O’Malley says that was good. Oliveira says he’s the lion.

Face-offs. Yan pushes O’Malley, seemingly just to amuse himself. Sterling and Dillashaw chirp.

And that’s it! UFC 280 goes down tomorrow morning in Abu Dhabi!