Khamzat Chimaev’s gym banned from MMA contests due to threats, disruptions

Stockholm’s Allstars Training Center has been sensationally barred from fielding fighters in local MMA competition in Sweden. Allstars is one of Scandinavia's most well known MMA gyms and is currently home to breakout UFC star Khamzat Chimaev and former title challenger Alexander Gustafsson.

News of the sanction comes via the Swedish MMA Federation (an affiliate of the International MMA Federation). SMMAF acts as a sanctioning body for both amateur and professional MMA in Sweden.

Swedish MMA authority apparently shut down Chimaev & Gustafsson’s gym All Stars pic.twitter.com/dfoOdVhwEZ — John S. Nash (@heynottheface) October 21, 2022

The SMMAF’s message on the subject accused members of Allstars of making threats and causing disruptions during local shows. Those accusations are said to have come from multiple independent sources, including organizers and officials.

Reportedly, this is not the first time Allstars has ran afoul of the SMMAF.

Talked to some folks last weekend at the Oktagon MMA show who are from Sweden and we discussed this. Didn’t shut their gym down necessarily, but suspended them from competing locally in MMA. From what I understand, this isn’t the first time this has happened. — Sean Madden (@SeanM_Striking) October 21, 2022

Allstars current top talent, Chimaev—who invited fellow top ranked welterweight Darren Till to train with him in Stockholm—is currently on course for a UFC title fight. The Chechen-born Swede has looked phenomenal since joining the promotion in 2020.

Chimaev pushed his pro record to 12-0 with an impressive submission win over Kevin Holland at UFC 279. Chimaev had been due to meet Nate Diaz at that event. However, his inability to make 170 lbs lead to a last minute fight card shuffle.

Chimaev has since hinted that he will be moving back up in weight to compete in the middleweight division in the near future.