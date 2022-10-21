Sean Strickland unleashes tirade against ‘scum of the f-cking earth’ T.J. Dillashaw for past EPO use

If Sean Strickland had his way, T.J. Dillashaw would not be competing at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi let alone fighting Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight championship.

Dillashaw was previously suspended for EPO (recombinant human erythropoietin) use in 2019 after testing positive for the banned substance following his 2019 TKO loss to Henry Cejudo.

Three years have passed since then, with Dillashaw serving a two-year suspension handed down by USADA, but Strickland doesn’t think the former two-time UFC bantamweight champion should be let off the hook.

The controversial middleweight unleashed an expletive-laden tirade against Dillashaw ahead of his UFC 280 matchup with Sterling, labeling him ‘the scum of the f-cking earth’ for his past use of performance-enhancing drugs.

“@tjdillashaw never let this man forget what he is… ever…. if this man ever wins in life remind him what he is,” Strickland said in an Instagram video (h/t Low Kick MMA). “TJ Dillashaw keeps popping into my f***ing feed,” Strickland voiced. “And TJ, you are the scum of the f***ing earth. The fact that you’re even allowed to compete in MMA f***ing shocks me. Let me tell me why you’re scum. When you go and you beat a guy…. have their f***ing check is gone, their ranking’s gone. You do so much damage to somebody’s f***ing life… you are f***ing scum, you shouldn’t be allowed to compete in MMA, I f***ing hate you.”

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev will feature Sterling vs. Dillashaw as the co-main event. The pay-per-view extravaganza takes place tomorrow, Oct. 22, at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.