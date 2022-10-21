I don’t want to be ‘the retired old lady’ - Joanna Jedrzejczyk says Hall of Fame induction is too soon

Joanna Jedrzejczyk may have been unsuccessful in her last Octagon appearance at UFC 275, but she nonetheless drew praises from fans. As the first dominant strawweight champion in UFC history, the 35-year-old could very well be inducted into the Hall of Fame one day.

But if you ask Jedrzejczyk, receiving this kind of accolade at this point could be too soon.

“I feel so young and I feel like I could be fighting because the last camp was really the best camp of my life,” she told MMA Junkie. “It’s hard. I wanted to be the UFC champion one more time – not the Hall of Famer … not the retired old lady.

“It will be an honor. But we will see. Maybe they will surprise me one day, but I don’t think I’m ready to be a grandma.”

Jedrzejczyk signed a new deal with the UFC prior to her loss to Zhang, with the expectation of reclaiming the title. But fate had other plans and she’s satisfied with her decision.

“I thought that I was going to fight more because before my last fight I signed a new deal with UFC for six fights. I feel like it was the right decision for that moment. It isn’t easy.

“I always wanted to retire on my rules. I could keep doing this. I’m healthy and I have said that I want to be a businesswoman and be a mom, because the last 19 years I’ve been traveling, training and working so hard I had no personal life.

“I used to say I was sacrificing, but no – I’m investing. Now I’m enjoying. We’ll see. I don’t like to do things halfway. I always go 100 percent. We will see. But being a Hall of Famer, it’s a big dream – same as being UFC champion.”

Jedrzejczyk ended her ten-year pro MMA career with a record of 16-5.