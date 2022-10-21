 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Level Change Podcast 201: UFC 280 preview, Cruz not retiring any time soon

Episode 201 discussion: Dominick Cruz talks retirement, Ben Askren reminisces on the Masvidal knockout, Andrade-Murphy set for UFC 283, UFC 280 preview

By Stephie Haynes
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

TLC, The Level Change Podcast, UFC Podcast, MMA Podcast, Boxing Podcast, Victor Rodriguez, Stephie Haynes, June M. Williams

EPISODE 201

Dominick Cruz answers the call of Jonathan Martinez - 3:15

https://www.mmafighting.com/2022/10/19/23413545/dominick-cruz-not-retiring-after-marlon-vera-loss-answers-sweetheart-of-a-f-guy-jonathan-martinez

Ben Askren reminisces on Masvidal knockout - 17:00

https://www.mmafighting.com/2022/10/19/23413422/ben-askren-recalls-first-memories-after-jorge-masvidal-knockout-thats-luke-rockhold-in-the-hospital

Andrade- Murphy set for UFC 283 - 23:54

https://www.mmafighting.com/2022/10/18/23411880/jessica-andrade-vs-lauren-murphy-on-tap-for-ufc-283

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 31:35

Mookie - Maximov, Martinez, Martinez, Grasso (3-1)

Stephie - Maximov, Martinez, Martinez, Grasso (3-1)

Victor - Malkoun, Martinez, Martinez, Grasso (4-0)

STANDINGS - 35:13

Mookie: 115-67-3

Stephie: 111-71-3

Victor: 103-79-3

UFC 280

Muhammad-Brady - 35:56

Chookagian-Fiorot - 37:55

Dariush-Gamrot - 41:28

Yan-O’Malley - 43:44

Sterling-Dillashaw - 48:20

Oliveira-Makhachev - 51:05

Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez and our show account The Level Change Podcast. If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

UFC 280, UFC Fight Poster, UFC PPV event, Charles Oliveira vs Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw, Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley,
Official UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev Fight Poster

LIVE STREAM UFC 280 PPV on ESPN+ Here!

BLOCKBUSTER TWO TITLE-FIGHT SHOWDOWN! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sat. OCT. 22, 20222, with a must-see thriller that will see perennial fan favorite, Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira (33-8), battle No.4 division ranked contender, Islam Makhachev (22-1), for the UFC Vacant Lightweight Championship. Meanwhile, in UFC 280’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, we get the current UFC Bantamweight Champion, Aljamain ‘Funk Master’ Sterling, defending his title opposite TJ Dillashaw. These bouts will be preceded by an additional exciting Bantamweight contest between, Petr ‘No Mercy’ Yan and ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley, in a must see barnburner.

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

In This Stream

UFC 280: ‘Oliveira vs. Makhachev’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 30 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...