UFC 280: Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev look to add to their list of UFC records

A look at where Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev stand ahead of their UFC 280 main event

By Trent Reinsmith
Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev meet in the main event of UFC 280
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The UFC has been without a lightweight champion since May. That’s when the promotion stripped Charles Oliveira of his 155-pound crown. The UFC’s actions came after Oliveira, who won the title at UFC 262 and defended the belt at UFC 269, checked in eight ounces over the 155-pound limit for his matchup opposite Justin Gaethje. Oliveira has the opportunity to regain that belt on Saturday when he faces Islam Makhachev for that vacant title in the main event of UFC 280.

Oliveira joined the UFC in 2010 with a 12-0 record. The then 20-year-old wasted no time in making his presence known. In that matchup, Oliveira submitted Darren Elkins in 41 seconds, earning his first of many submission wins, his first fight-night bonus and put his name in the UFC lightweight record book. More than 12 years later, Oliveira has added some incredible accomplishments to his resume, including winning and defending the UFC lightweight crown.

Makhachev first fought for the UFC in 2015. He joined the promotion with a 12-0 record. After a 1-1 start with the UFC, the protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov began to rack up win after win, rise in the official UFC lightweight rankings and establish himself as a hard to hit competitor with an incredibly heavy and controlling top game on the mat. At UFC 280. the 31-year-old gets his first crack at the title his coach, Nurmagomedov, held from April 2018 until he retired with a 29-0 record in October 2020.

Before Oliveira and Makhachev face off at the top of the UFC 280 pay-per-view card, we look at where the two fighters stand in the UFC record book heading into the event, which streams on ESPN+ pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNEWS.

Charles Oliveira UFC records

Overall UFC records
Oliveira ranks first in UFC history with 19 finishes
Oliveira ranks first in UFC history with 16 submission wins
Oliviera is tied for first in UFC history (with Donald Cerrone) with 18 fight-night bonuses
Oliveira ranks second in UFC history with 40 submission attempts
Oliveira ranks fifth in UFC history with 21 wins
Oliviera ranks ninth in UFC history with 30 total fights
Overall UFC lightweight records
Oliveira ranks first in UFC lightweight history with 10 submission wins
Oliveira is tied for second in UFC lightweight history (with Joe Lauzon) with 13 finishes
Oliveira ranks third in UFC lightweight history in submission attempts with 24
Oliviera has the third longest winning streak in UFC lightweight history with 11 straight wins (active)
Oliveira is tied for third in UFC lightweight history (with Jim Miller) with 12 fight-night bonuses
Oliveria ranks fourth in UFC lightweight history in submission avg. per 15 min. at 3.33
Oliveira ranks fifth in UFC lightweight history in shortest average fight time at 6:00
Oliveira ranks sixth in UFC lightweight history in significant striking accuracy at 54.7 percent
Oliviera is tied for eighth in UFC lightweight history (with three other fighters) with 14 wins
Oliviera is tied for ninth in UFC lightweight history (with two other fighters) with .83 knockdowns per 15 min.
UFC lightweight single fight records
Oliveira has the seventh fastest submission in UFC lightweight history at 0:41- UFC on Versus 2 vs. Darren Elkins

Islam Makhachev UFC records

Overall UFC records
Makhachev ranks first in UFC history in fewest strikes absorbed per minute at 0.84
Makhachev ranks 10th in UFC history in takedown defesne ay 65.8 percent
Overall UFC lightweight records
Makhachev is tied for first in UFC lightweight hstory (with BJ Penn) in takedown accuracy at 66.7 percent
Makhachev ranks first in UFC lightweight history in fewest strikes absorbed per minute at 0.79
Makhachev ranks second in UFC lightweight history in significant striking accuracy at 58.9 percent
Makhachev ranks fourth in UFC lightweight history in top poisition percentage at 46.1 percent
Makhachev ranks fourth in UFC lightweight history with a nine-fight winning streak (current)
Makhachev ranks seventh in UFC lightweight history in control time percentage at 52 percent
Makhachev is tied for seventh in UFC lightweight history (with five others)for most submission wins with five
Makhachev ranks 10th in UFC lightweight history in top position time at 49:12
UFC lightweight single fight records
Makhachev ranks sixth in UFC lightweight history in significant striking accuracy at 74.1 percent - UFC 208 vs. Nik Lentz

