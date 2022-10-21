2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix live stream, highlights, results and updates

The 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Prix continues on today in Manchester, UK with Series 3 of the yearly competition running between October 21 and 23. The event features the worlds best Taekwondoin fighting it out for gold medals and qualification places at the next Olympic Games.

The 2022 Grand Prix has already seen events in Rome and Paris. The Manchester stop is the penultimate series this year. The final Grand Prix venue is slated to be Wuxi, China on December 12.

The Grand Prix features 256 athletes from 61 countries, plus a world Refugee team. The event features eight weight divisions (four for men and four for women). Currently South Korea lead the 2022 medal table with 9 total medals. Behind them are Turkey with 5 and France with 4.

All of the action from Manchester is being streamed free on YouTube. You can watch it all right here on Bloody Elbow below. So hang out and watch some traditional martial arts (and chat about it in the comments below).

We’ll also update this page with all the results and highlights of anything you might have missed.

Day 1

Results: