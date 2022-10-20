UFC 280 video: Embedded, part 4 - ‘He was my father’s favorite student’

UFC 280 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the fourth episode for this weekend’s big show in Abu Dhabi, and gives as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start off with Aljamain Sterling, who is getting a sweat in to help cut weight. Ray Longo thinks Sterling is in a better mindset after the Petr Yan saga. Al Iaquinta is there to help.

Charles Oliveira and his whole team are in the sauna. T.J. Dillashaw tries to come in but there’s barely any room. Duane Ludwig just wants Dilly to fight to his full potential. He compares TJ’s and AlJo’s wrestling credentials.

Petr Yan is used to the hot weather from training in Thailand. His coach loves the striking battle with Sean O’Malley.

Off to the gym with Islam Makhachev. Khabib says all that matters right now is making the championship weight. Khabib is honored to be a part of Islam’s team, because Islam was his father’s favorite student.

Alexander Volkanovski is here. He’s the backup fighter. He knows there’s a slim chance of getting in there, but he’s ready nonetheless.

Sean O’Malley does media. He wants to knock people out. He says he’s not nervous. Aljamain Sterling sees Yan and pretends to hide. Dillashaw doesn’t think AlJo is dangerous. AlJo disputes that, and says Dillashaw is kind of a piece of sh-t. Makhachev says he’s beaten a lot of black belts. Oliveira’s gigantic entourage walks around as Makhachev says there’s no pressure on him. Oliveira says that he talks nonsense.

And that’s it! UFC 280 goes down this weekend in Abu Dhabi.