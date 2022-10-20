UFC 280 video: Embedded, part 3 - ‘We are friends now’

UFC 280 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the third episode for this weekend’s big show in Abu Dhabi, and gives as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

Beneil Daruish opens the episode as he arrives at the fighter hotel. He believes that he is the number one contender if he finishes his opponent.

Katlyn Chookagian arrives. Sijara Eubanks is with her.

Charles Oliveira and his team work out. His coach says he’s a well-rounded MMA fighter now. He says that champions usually fight not to lose, but Oliveira fights to win every time.

Over to Islam Makhachev now. He gives props to his cornermen. Especially Khabib. Two other guys on the card, Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Zubaira Tukhugov, are shown training with them.

Chookagian does some boxing and says that with a win here, she’s back in the conversation for a title shot. Sean Brady is training there as well, and says he’s not far with a title fight with a win over Belal Muhammad. He feels great and he’s ready to go.

Makhachev talks about the first time being in a cage. Sean O’Malley comes over to give Oliveira a hug before they sign posters.

They show Aljamain Sterling arriving, and O’Malley doing some media. AlJo walks by Petr Yan and shakes his hand. He says they’re friends now. He thinks T.J. Dillashaw is a bit on his high horse and may be underestimating him.

And that’s it! UFC 280 goes down this weekend in Abu Dhabi.