UFC 280 video: Embedded, part 2 - ‘The lightweight division belongs to Dagestan guys’

UFC 280 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the second episode for this weekend’s big show in Abu Dhabi, and gives as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

We start with Islam Makhachev. His coach talks up his ten-fight win streak, and compared it to Khabib’s rise. Hasbulla shows up and greets everyone. His coach believes that Dagestani guys own 155. Islam says it’s sambo vs. BJJ, and he’ll finish Charles Oliveira late.

It’s Oliveira’s birthday, and his team celebrates with him. It’s also his coaches birthday. They have 45 people with them. Oliveira says he doesn’t like to travel, but it’s a special vibe here. Oliveira’s brother is there too.

Over to Aljamain Sterling. His coach describes his fight week training. The hardest part of things is staying on top.

Sean O’Malley now. First time he’s fought outside of Vegas. He’s confident though. He didn’t think Petr Yan would take the fight, but here we are. He’s getting a title shot if he wins, and he wants to be that Conor McGregor kind of guy. His coach talks about his mindset and growth.

Makhachev arrives at the hotel, and walks right by Oliveira and his team. Seems a little tense.

And that’s it! UFC 280 goes down this weekend in Abu Dhabi.