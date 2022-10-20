UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev weigh-in live stream

The UFC is in Abu Dhabi this week with a fight card with a good handful of fascinating match-up. Chief among them is the main event which pits former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (whose reign ended on a technicality) against the ruthless Islam Makhachev, who will have former champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner.

The co-main event is another title fight. For this one UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (who has lost a lot of fans thanks to the company he keeps as of late) defending against former champ T.J. Dillashaw (who seems to be gaining fans thanks to his handling of his past indiscretions).

Before the title fights there are two quasi-title eliminators with Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley in the bantamweight division and Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot in the lightweight division. Rounding out the PPV card is the exciting prospect Manon Fiorot, who will be tested by Katlyn Chookagian.

The pick of the prelims is Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady in the welterweight division. There’s also Nikita Krylov vs. Volkan Oezdemir, which shouldn’t disappoint.

Before any of this happens, though, the fighters must make it through the weigh-ins unscathed. Last time Oliveira was faced with this situation he lost his lightweight title. So there might be some drama on the scales again today. Remember, all four fighters in the championship bouts must hit their marks without a one pound allowance in order to compete for gold.

You can watch how all this unfolds in the live stream below, provided by our friends at MMA Fighting. The stream goes live at 1 a.m. ET.

The ceremonial weigh-ins will air at 8 a.m. ET. You can watch those below:

Full results:

Main card (4 p.m. on ESPN)

Lightweight championship: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Bantamweight championship: Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Bantamweight: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Lightweight: Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Flyweight: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

Prelim card (11 a.m. on ESPN+)

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

Middleweight: Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

Light heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Nikita Krylov

Featherweight: Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida

Welterweight: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs.Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Middleweight: Armen Petrosyan vs. A.J. Dobson

Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon

Bantamweight: Lina Lansberg vs. Karol Rosa