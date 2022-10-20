Video: Oliveira booed ruthlessly at UFC 280 open workouts, tells crowd I’m gonna knock out Makhachev

Charles Oliveira knows he is fighting in enemy territory after being met with a chorus of boos during his UFC 280 open workout session in Abu Dhabi earlier this week.

Oliveira will look to reclaim the lightweight title he feels was robbed of him by the Arizona Athletic Commission when he takes on No. 4-ranked contender and Khabib Nurmagomedov protege Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 main event on Saturday.

The people’s champ was booed ruthlessly during Wednesday’s open workout session but doubled down on his claim that he will KO Makhachev in the first round despite entering the blockbuster matchup a +160 underdog.

“I’m 100%, I was born for this. I was chosen, I’m enlightened,” Oliveira said during a brief interview at the UFC 280 open workouts (h/t BJPenn.com). “I know you guys are going to be rooting for him, but I’m gonna knock out Islam Makhachev in the first round.”

UFC 280 will see Oliveira and Makhachev lock horns in the main event for the vacant lightweight championship. The highly-anticipated pay-per-view, which features a co-headlining bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw, takes place this Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.