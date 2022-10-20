The UFC is rolling back into Abu Dhabi with a top shelf PPV card. Charles Oliveira takes on Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title in the main event. While TJ Dillashaw looks to reclaim bantamweight gold against Aljamain Sterling in the co-main. Fights between Petr Yan & Sean O’Malley, Beneil Dariush & Mateusz Gamrot, and Katlyn Chookagian & Manon Fiorot all look like possible title eliminators. Should be a great night of high-stakes action.

For fans interested in diving deeper into a very stacked undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC 280 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

PPV MAIN CARD | 2pm/11am ET&PT

Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw

Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Manon Fiorot

ESPN NEWS PRELIMS | 10am/7am ET&PT

Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

Makhmud Muradov vs. Caio Borralho

Nikita Krylov vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lucas Almeida

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Armen Petrosyan vs. AJ Dobson

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Malcolm Gordon

Karol Rosa vs. Lina Lansberg

