‘We’ll go to war’, Conor McGregor posts, then deletes, disturbing audio message directed at Michael Bisping

With his potency inside the cage waning as of late, former UFC champion Conor McGregor seems desperate to find other ways to live up to his ‘Notorious’ nickname. Since suffering his second TKO defeat to Dustin Poirier in a row, the Irishman has presented a more volatile and unhinged version of himself online.

Part of that shtick has been threatening the lives of his rivals. Immediately after his second defeat to Poirier, McGregor appeared to threaten Poirier and his family with something that would occur to them “in their sleep”.

McGregor would later post pictures of Poirier’s children online.

With McGregor’s return to the Octagon still seemingly far off (he’s chosen to take a bit-part in a movie instead), he’s again taken to the twitter machine in search of attention.

His recent target is fellow former champion Michael Bisping, who he’s had plenty of beef with in the past.

This latest incident seemed to have started with a somewhat innocuous tweet from McGregor, in which he wrote (per bjpenn), “All these little twerps wanna be actors now. Little twerps, There’s Only One Mac Daddy. Bad to the bone but with a good heart. Action with Jake Gyl or Rom com with Sarah Jessica. Bisping, member that show you were in. Ye me neither.”

Bisping responded to the comment. “I was a just befuddled,” he said on his Believe You Me podcast. “I wasn’t annoyed or anything, just scratching my head going, ‘Where’s that coming from out of the blue? He’s all excited, he’s had his first beer and he’s doing a big show with Jake Gyllenhaal, god bless him. Good for fucking you. Well done. Why have you gotta throw shade my way? I don’t get it.”

It seems as though that response upset McGregor. He took to twitter soon after to say. “Bisping you’ll do fuck all you little sprinter. I’ll cave your head in.”

That was followed by “Shit fighter, shit actor. Sirius XM head.”

Then McGregor posted a voice note in which he said:

“Do you want to go to war man, yeah? Do you want to go to f**king war? We’ll go to war with you, yeah. Security, you little sausage of a thing. I’ll have security set you up. Where do you stay when you’re in Vegas again, pal? Little Apex fucking pad.”

“Keep my name out of your f**king mouth in any type of threatening behavior, or I’ll walk through your front door. Yup, Laguna, you little dope. Yup the Mancs, yeah! Go back where you belong you little clown, you little sprinter.”

Laguna is a reference to the city in California where Bisping resides. All these messages were later deleted by McGregor (which is pretty common for him).

McGregor has been a bombastic presence in MMA ever since he joined the UFC in 2013. The UFC encouraged and rewarded this behaviour by putting him on track to stardom within the company, which culminated in his UFC featherweight title win over Jose Aldo in 2015.

After that bout McGregor’s stardom began to swell beyond the confines of the cage, thanks to his two-fight series with Nate Diaz and then UFC lightweight title win over Eddie Alvarez.

McGregor then switched focus and took on Floyd Mayweather in a remarkable boxing spectacle, which he lost by TKO. A bitter, and shameful, feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov followed which ended up with both men bringing the sport into (further) disrepute. That feud more or less ended after Nurmagomedov finished McGregor with a neck crank at UFC 229 in 2018. The pair have continued to snipe at each other from afar since then, though.

McGregor’s last victory inside the cage or ring came in 2020 after he scored a quick TKO over Donald Cerrone. His two losses to Poirier followed.