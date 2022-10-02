 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Not spectacular’ - Twitter reacts to Patricio Freire’s win over Borics at Bellator 286

Patricio Freire defeated Adam Borics at Bellator 286. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the main event.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Patricio Freire defeated Adam Borics at Bellator 286.
Patricio Freire defeated Adam Borics at Bellator 286.
Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

In another high-level performance, Patricio Freire dominated his opponent at Bellator 286’s main event. Although he could not finish Adam Borics, ‘Pitbull’ defended the featherweight belt once again with a unanimous decision win. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the main event.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...