‘Not spectacular’ - Twitter reacts to Patricio Freire’s win over Borics at Bellator 286

In another high-level performance, Patricio Freire dominated his opponent at Bellator 286’s main event. Although he could not finish Adam Borics, ‘Pitbull’ defended the featherweight belt once again with a unanimous decision win. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the main event.
Let’s goooo @AdamBorics— Darrion Caldwell (@TheWolfMMA) October 2, 2022
Pitbull the most powerful Dwarf In history— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 2, 2022
Yeowwwpic.twitter.com/uZgguAfJr9— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) October 2, 2022
Patricio Pitbull is so damn good and has been for a very long time. #Bellator286— Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) October 2, 2022
Love this fight. Adam Borics has clearly hit a new level in the last 2 years. Glad we're seeing a fresh challenge for Patricio— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 2, 2022
Pitbull should retain the title here. Solid, but not spectacular performance from the all-time great. Did what he had to do in order to win tactically.— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) October 2, 2022
48-47?? #Bellator286— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) October 2, 2022
Loading comments...