‘Absolute madness’ - Twitter reacts to McKee’s wild win over Carlyle at Bellator 286

In an action-packed co-main event, former champion A.J. McKee could not finish a game Spike Carlyle, but still put on an exciting and dominant performance at Bellator 286. After three rounds of mostly scrambling and submission attempts, the ‘Mercenary’ scored a unanimous decision win. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the match.

WOW, McKee and Carlyle are going 180 mph at the start #Bellator286 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) October 2, 2022

McKee vs. Carlyle is absolute madness. #Bellator286 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) October 2, 2022

Carlyle vs Mckee is a really good fight — Louis Smolka (@LouisSmolkaMMA) October 2, 2022

Spike literally can’t be in a boring fight that dude is wild — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) October 2, 2022

A.J. McKee vs. Spike Carlyle was the best kind of absurd. Super intrigued to see what McKee can be at 155 pounds. Dude looked like a monster tonight. #Bellator286 — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) October 2, 2022