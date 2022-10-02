‘Absolute madness’ - Twitter reacts to McKee’s wild win over Carlyle at Bellator 286

In an action-packed co-main event, former champion A.J. McKee could not finish a game Spike Carlyle, but still put on an exciting and dominant performance at Bellator 286. After three rounds of mostly scrambling and submission attempts, the ‘Mercenary’ scored a unanimous decision win. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the match.
WOW, McKee and Carlyle are going 180 mph at the start #Bellator286— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) October 2, 2022
Well dayum #Bellator286— RAUFEON (@RaufeonStots) October 2, 2022
Crazy round #Bellator286— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) October 2, 2022
McKee vs. Carlyle is absolute madness. #Bellator286— Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) October 2, 2022
Carlyle vs Mckee is a really good fight— Louis Smolka (@LouisSmolkaMMA) October 2, 2022
AJ McKee huge AYYYOOOO #Bellator286 pic.twitter.com/ZkCj0IYHQQ— Charlie Quinn (@CharlieQuinnMMA) October 2, 2022
Spike literally can’t be in a boring fight that dude is wild— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) October 2, 2022
A.J. McKee vs. Spike Carlyle was the best kind of absurd. Super intrigued to see what McKee can be at 155 pounds. Dude looked like a monster tonight. #Bellator286— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) October 2, 2022
That was fucking fantastic, I don't care if they were both exhausted by R3. Legit felt like a 5 minute fight, nonstop action.— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 2, 2022
