‘Absolute madness’ - Twitter reacts to McKee’s wild win over Carlyle at Bellator 286

A.J. McKee defeated Spike Carlyle at Bellator 286. On Twitter, pundits and fighters reacted to the bout,

By Lucas Rezende
A.J. McKee defeated Spike Carlyle at Bellator 286.
Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

In an action-packed co-main event, former champion A.J. McKee could not finish a game Spike Carlyle, but still put on an exciting and dominant performance at Bellator 286. After three rounds of mostly scrambling and submission attempts, the ‘Mercenary’ scored a unanimous decision win. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the match.

