BKFC 30 results, video: 292 lb Ben Rothwell destroys Bobo O’Bannon in 19 seconds

Welcome to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), Ben Rothwell!

The ex-UFC heavyweight starched Bobo O’Bannon in 19 seconds in the co-main event of BKFC 30 on Saturday night. Rothwell moved forward immediately, unleashing a flurry of punches and connecting with a brutal right hand that crumbled O’Bannon. ‘Big Ben’ went for one more punch before the referee stepped in and waved off the fight.

You can see the entire fight and more below:

STATEMENT made by @RothwellFighter in his BKFC debut. It took him less than 20 seconds to dispatch Bobo O'Bannon.



Welcome to BKFC, Big Ben.

.@RothwellFighter is as exciting on the mic as he is in combat.



He's putting the heavyweight division on notice.

In his post-fight interview, Rothwell sent a message to the rest of the heavyweight division.

“I said I was going to put the heavyweights on notice, but I believe there’s actually more questions now,” said Rothwell. “That didn’t show it. And I need everyone — if you’re a fan, to let Dave Feldman and BKFC know that you want to see what I can really do as soon as possible.

“To every heavyweight out there watching, you need to know you have seen nothing yet,” continued Rothwell, who finished off with his patented evil laugh.

Rothwell is now 1-0 in BKFC. He weighed in at 292.3 lbs for the contest.

Here are the full results of BKFC 30:

Main Card Results:

Lorenzo Hunt def. Quentin Henry by KO at 1:36 of Round 3

Ben Rothwell def. Bobo O’Bannon by KO at 0:19 of Round 1

Kaleb Harris def. Harris Stephenson by KO at 1:46 of Round 2

Dennis Labruzza def. Duke Sensley by KO at 0:38 of Round 4

Brandon Shavers def. Nathan Mitchell by KO at 0:59 of Round 1

Tony Jenkins def. Ravon Baxter by TKO at 1:05 of Round 3

Noah Cutter def. Blake Lacaze by KO at 1:09 of Round 2

Preliminary Card Results:

Juan Torres def. Zach Calmus by split decision (48-47, 47-48, 49-46)

David Bosnick def. Manuel Thibodeaux by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-45, 50-44)