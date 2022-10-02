 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Wild as hell‘ - Twitter reacts to Aaron Pico’s injury, Kennedy’s TKO win at Bellator 286

Jeremy Kennedy defeated Aaron Pico via injury TKO at Bellator 286. On Twitter, fighters and pundits reacted.

By Lucas Rezende
Jeremy Kennedy defeated Aaron Pico at Bellator 286.
Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

In a back-and-forth fight at Bellator 286, a frustrating ending gave Jeremy Kennedy the win at the end of the second round. With what seemed to be a dislocated shoulder or a broken clavicle, Aaron Pico wanted to continue, but after being examined by the doctor, the match was waved off. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the match.

