‘Wild as hell‘ - Twitter reacts to Aaron Pico’s injury, Kennedy’s TKO win at Bellator 286

In a back-and-forth fight at Bellator 286, a frustrating ending gave Jeremy Kennedy the win at the end of the second round. With what seemed to be a dislocated shoulder or a broken clavicle, Aaron Pico wanted to continue, but after being examined by the doctor, the match was waved off. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the match.
@AaronPicoUSA touch af fighting with his shoulder dislocated @BellatorMMA— Darrion Caldwell (@TheWolfMMA) October 2, 2022
Regardless of what happens pico is a beast mentally #Bellator286— RAUFEON (@RaufeonStots) October 2, 2022
I CANNOT BELIEVE WHAT I'M WATCHING WITH AARON PICO AND HIS SHOULDER OMG...... #Bellator286 @BellatorMMA— Amanda Guerra (@AmandaGuerraCBS) October 2, 2022
Pico really wanted to fight, too. I've never seen anything like that scene between rounds with coach Brandon Gibson trying to pop his arm back in. Madness. #Bellator286— Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) October 2, 2022
Unfortunate injury for @AaronPicoUSA heal up my man #Bellator286— Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) October 2, 2022
Brandon Gibson just spent pretty much the whole minute between rounds desperately trying to pop Aaron Pico's shoulder back into place. Wow. Referee just sat there and watched. That was wild as hell. #Bellator286— Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) October 2, 2022
The doctor looking at the ref like "what should I do" was just plain weird— caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 2, 2022
To think pico should of fought that after he hurt his arm is crazy. Protect the fighter. He is young!— Kyle Crutchmer (@KyleCrutchmer) October 2, 2022
Holy molly https://t.co/CmsGHD3aNI— NOT Olivier Aubin-Mercier (@oliaubin) October 2, 2022
I feel for @AaronPicoUSA . The shoulders of the majority of wrestlers are just pretty messed up. In my fight against Shogun Rua my shoulder went out in the first round and the only way to get it back in was to blast double Rua at the start of the 2nd and slam him. #Bellator286— Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) October 2, 2022
