The Show Money crew is Paul Gift, “the economist”, Jason Cruz, “the lawyer”, and John Nash, “Bloody Elbow’s Financials Columnist”, who also happens to be the man who knows everyone and everything in MMA. They bring you the business side of MMA, in depth, in a way you won’t find anywhere else!

In this episode the issues discussed include:

Segment 1

Antitrust hearing for Kajan Johnson & C.B. Dollaway case against the UFC

Segment 2 — At 45:58

ONE Championship’s finances

Segment 3 — At 1:05:25

Ariel Helwani’s interview with Chatri Sityodtong (CEO of ONE Championship)

For the actual interview, click on the player below, for the specific BE question skip ahead to the 21:50 mark...

