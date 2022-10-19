 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Show Money 49: Antitrust hearing for Kajan Johnson & CB Dollaway vs. UFC, ONE Championship’s finances, & more!

The Show Money crew is back to spew their sometimes educated, sometimes random theories on the only show exclusively dedicated to the business of MMA.

By June M. Williams
Podcast hosted by Paul Gift, John S. Nash & Jason Cruz
In this episode the issues discussed include:

Segment 1
Antitrust hearing for Kajan Johnson & C.B. Dollaway case against the UFC

Segment 2 — At 45:58
ONE Championship’s finances

Segment 3 — At 1:05:25
Ariel Helwani’s interview with Chatri Sityodtong (CEO of ONE Championship)

For the actual interview, click on the player below, for the specific BE question skip ahead to the 21:50 mark...

At 21:50 The Bloody Elbow question is asked: ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong Interviewed by Ariel Helwani on ‘The MMA Hour’, via MMAFighting.com

