UFC 280 midweek odds: Oliveira underdog to Makhachev, Sterling favored over Dillashaw

After what somehow felt like an eternity, UFC 280 is finally happening this weekend. The top of the billing will be for the controversially vacant lightweight strap when the should-be champion, Charles Oliveira, meets the #4 ranked 155-pounder, Islam Makhachev. In the co-main event, the UFC’s bantamweight king, Aljamain Sterling, will tangle with the former champ, T.J. Dillashaw. Let’s go check out what the betting odds have to say about these title tilts.

Charles Oliveira is currently the people’s champ after a wonky weigh-in at UFC 274 resulted in him not having the official lightweight crown. We all still view him as the champion, but still the oddsmakers believe that his time on the throne is about to come to an end. Oliveira and his 11-fight winning streak are currently listed as a +160 underdog.

Under the coaching eye of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev is riding a 10-fight winning streak, but I think it’s fair to say that his run isn’t nearly as impressive as Charles’ in terms of caliber of opposition. Nonetheless, the bookies believe he has the style required to topple “Do Bronx” and become the UFC’s next lightweight ruler. You can find Islam sporting a strongly favored line of -190.

Aljamain Sterling overcame the odds at UFC 259 to win the bantamweight title by DQ from Petr Yan, and then defied the betting lines again when he successfully defended his belt in his rematch with Petr. For this upcoming matchup, Aljo is getting his due respect from the oddsmakers by being offered up with a favored moneyline of -175. As for the former champion in T.J. Dillashaw, his split decision win over Cory Sandhagen in his return has added to him being listed with an underdog position of +150.

Check out the UFC 280 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

