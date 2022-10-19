The Earth is flat, gravity ain’t real - UFC’s Bryce Mitchell vows to ‘smoke’ Joe Rogan in debate

Number nine-ranked UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is quite a character. The 28-year-old fighter, who is infamously known for a power drill disaster years back, has been known for his controversial stances and baseless conspiracies on many issues.

Apparently, “Thug Nasty” now wants a debate. In a recent Instagram post, he challenged UFC analyst Joe Rogan for a discussion about one of the more popular albeit illogical conspiracies in recent years: “Flat earth.”

“I’m here to call out Joe Rogan for talking crap about me and talking crap about my mama. He’s been doing it for too long. Me and my mama will tell you right now, this Earth is flat.

“It ain’t moving around at no 600 something thousand miles an hour, spinning a thousand miles an hour and floating through the universe constantly. This Earth is flat, it’s fixed, and the stars and stuff rotate around us. The sun rotates around us. And I can prove that.

“I would love to debate you, Joe Rogan, ‘cause I’m tired of you making fun of flat-Earthers. And if you’re so confident, come on and debate me, buddy. ‘Cause I’m tired of this crap you’re posting.”

Mitchell, who proclaimed himself to be a former atheist, went on to question established and proven science as he presented his unfounded theories.

“Gravity ain’t real. It’s density. This paper, when it drops, it’s because it’s more dense than the air around it. Not because it’s some magical thing called gravity. There is no proof of gravity, brother. There’s density.

“That’s why hot air balloons float because of hot air being less dense. Not because a hot air balloon is an anti-gravitational device.

“They’re trying to feed you these lies to make you think that ‘science’ is right, and that god didn’t create this universe, the Big Bang did. I used to be an atheist, ‘cause I used to believe that this universe is created by the Big Bang. I used to believe all that crap from Neil DeGrasse Tyson,” he added.

“I’m just so sick and tired of hearing your crap, Joe, about flat-Earthers being stupid. Well, I’ll smoke you in a debate. I will smoke you. And there ain’t nothing you can do to beat me in a debate, brother, ‘cause you ain’t got no proof.”

Mitchell (15-0) was supposed to headline the UFC’s November 5th event against Movsar Evloev, but the latter pulled out due to injury. According to him, he has yet to have a replacement opponent.