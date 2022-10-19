Cub Swanson reveals he also ‘fractured a rib’ in leg kick TKO loss at UFC Vegas 62

In the UFC Vegas 62 co-main event, longtime MMA veteran Cub Swanson (28-13) fell short in a second-round TKO loss to Jonathan Martinez by way of leg kicks. The opening act was also pretty rough for Cub. On top of getting dropped by a knee, Swanson just disclosed on social media that he also suffered a rib injury in the first round.

Swanson had this to say about it, “My knee is fine, it’s just a bone bruise. What was really bothering me, was somehow in this sequence in the first round I tore some cartilage and fractured a rib. Which made it difficult to breathe and blocking those body kicks were not fun. Like I said No excuses. I am still very disappointed in how I fought and believe I should have done better.”

Cub also let us know that he is not interested in whether or not anyone outside of his family thinks he should retire:

“As far as my future, that’s up to me and my family. So kindly keep your suggestions to yourself. I appreciate all my fans that always tune in for my fights.”

Cub Swanson has been fighting since 2004, and came over to the UFC in 2011 after Zuffa bought out the WEC promotion. The all-action fighter has now alternated wins and losses in his last four outings after his bantamweight debut failed to go his way. The former featherweight is an OG of the sport and holds impressive wins over guys like Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, and of course Doo Ho Choi in their Greatest Fight Of All Time candidate.

MARTINEZ WITH A LEG KICK TKO #UFCVegas62 pic.twitter.com/eOE3COchRR — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 16, 2022