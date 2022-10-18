UFC 280 video: Embedded, part 1 - ‘This match is happening because Khabib made it happen’

UFC 280 is almost here, and as usual, Embedded is here as well. The show that gives you an inside look at the marquee contestants on PPVs has issued the first episode for this weekend’s big show in Abu Dhabi, and gives as a brief introduction to the fighters at the top of the card.

Charles Oliveira is doing ssome boxing outside. He says that he respects his opponent, but thinks he’s been riding on Khabib’s coattails a bit. He thinks Khabib is the only reason Makhachev got the fight at all. He said he’s taken out the whole top fight, while Islam hasn’t fought anyone there. It will be over in the first round.

Makhachev is working out with Belal Muhammad and some other guys. They played some games to wind down. He thinks it’s his time, in front of his supporters.

Aljamain Sterling can’t wait to perform. Leon Edwards is there too. He thinks T.J. Dillashaw is a legacy fight. He’s going to win and take care of his family.

Back to Oliveira. They added a strong wrestler to the team, who they feel was the missing piece.

Over to the fighter hotel with Sean O’Malley. They’re training more specifically for an opponent than normal because Petr Yan is so good.

Now to Yan. He says he had a good camp and just did his regular thing. He wants his title back. His coach believes Yan is better everywhere. Yan has had good luck in Abu Dhabi, and will take with his fists to make it continue.

And that’s it! UFC 280 goes down this Saturday in Abu Dhabi.