EPISODE 200

UFC Vegas 62 storylines, Shields beats Marshall, Baumgardner beats Mayer, Wilder destroys Helenius, Haney runs through Kambosos - 1:05

NEWS UPDATES

Chatri reads Bloody Elbow, claims fake news re: financial report he submitted - 24:07

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/10/15/23404062/chatri-sityodtong-claims-fake-news-on-one-championship-massive-losses-that-they-reported-themselves

Masvidal angling for fight with Edwards - 34:16

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/10/16/23406932/ufc-mma-news-interview-media-video-jorge-masvidal-leon-edwards-fight

Report: Jones vs. Miocic possibly in works for UFC 282 - 41:11

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/10/14/23405110/report-jon-jones-vs-stipe-miocic-planned-ufc-282-headliner-ngannou-mma-news

OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 44:55

Nasty cut on Cherneka Johnson

https://twitter.com/shaunalshatti/status/1581444149189824512

Caleb Plant plants his opponent

https://twitter.com/ESPNRingside/status/1581495791532666880

Deontay Wilder is simply awesome

https://twitter.com/badbeatslex/status/1581627680134377473?s=46&t=kcHl5JVg4pUJE0ik0n4lIA

