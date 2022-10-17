Video: Watch UFC veteran Chris Camozzi land 37-second KO in BKFC debut

This past Saturday night, former UFC middleweight, and PFL light heavyweight Chris Camozzi (27-15-0) just made his BKFC debut in spectacular fashion by knocking out another UFC veteran in Bubba McDaniel. It took him a total of 37 seconds.

BKFC 31 witnessed action right away as the fighters toe’d the line and went right to work. Exchanging in the pocket, Camozzi threw a counter right hand, and then before his feet were even set, he followed up with a shorter right that sent McDaniel crashing to the canvas. The fight was over after that.

Camozzi had a couple of stints under the UFC banner, ultimately producing a promotional record of 9-10. There he fought the likes of Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza (twice), Thales Leites, and Lorenz Larkin. After losing his final UFC match to Trevor Smith in 2017, Chris went 3-2 on the kickboxing circuit with GLORY, and also had a lone grappling match where he drew even with Gian Villante. He then went back to MMA, where he is currently on a two-fight winning streak in the PFL.

Time will tell as to whether or not this bare knuckle experience will be a solid side hustle before PFL’s 2023 205-pound season, or the new home of one Chris Camozzi.