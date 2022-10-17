Fights on Tap: Jiří Procházka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 among nine UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

On a scale from 1 to 10, how excited are we for UFC 280 on Saturday? The long-awaited lightweight championship between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev is here. Aljamain Sterling defends his bantamweight title against T.J. Dillashaw. And Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley has the potential to steal the entire show. But before we can get to that event, how about we look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule?

The UFC either announced or finalized nine fights this week, and the rematch of a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender is set.

In perhaps one of the biggest surprises of the year, Jiří Procházka and Glover Teixeira turned in a fight for the ages at UFC 275 this past June. With less than 30 seconds left, ‘Denisa’ submitted Teixeira by rear-naked choke to claim the UFC light heavyweight championship.

Six months later, Procházka and Teixeira will meet again at UFC 282, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC Fight Night — November 19

Natália Silva vs. Tereza Bledá — women’s flyweight

First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland

William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio — light heavyweight

First rep. by Knight on Instagram

UFC Orlando — December 3

Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich — heavyweight

First rep. by Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie

Niko Price vs. Phil Rowe — welterweight

First rep. by UFE Media

UFC 282 — December 10

Alexander Gustafsson vs. Ovince Saint Preux — light heavyweight

First rep. by Nolan King and Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev — light heavyweight

First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN

Jiří Procházka vs. Glover Teixeira — light heavyweight

First rep. by Ariel Helwani and later confirmed by John Morgan of The Underground

UFC Fight Night — January 14

Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington — women’s bantamweight

First rep. by Guilherme Cruz and Mike Heck of MMA Fighting

UFC Fight Night — February 4

Devin Clark vs. Da Un Jung — light heavyweight

First rep. by Cole Shelton of BJPenn.com

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator Milan — October 29

Steven Hill vs. Andrea Fusi — middleweight

First rep. by Al Zullino

Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:

2022 PFL Championships — November 25

Aspen Ladd vs. Julia Budd — women’s featherweight

First rep. by Drake Riggs of MMA Mania

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 146 — November 12

Tom Mearns vs. Milad Ahady — featherweight

Antonio Sheldon vs. Jordy Bakkes — featherweight

Marcus Mee vs. Martin Causse — welterweight

Cage Warriors 147 — November 20

Sam Creasey vs. Shajidul Haque — flyweight

Will Currie vs. Michael Tchamou — middleweight

Alan Carlos vs. Matt Bonner — middleweight

George McManus vs. Omran Chaaban — welterweight

Jan Quaeyhaegens vs. Erick da Silva — lightweight

Bakhtyaar Oryakhail vs. Ollie Sarwa — bantamweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 76 — November 12

Artur Szczepaniak vs. Brian Hooi — welterweight

First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland

Salahdine Parnasse vs. Sebastian Rajewski — lightweight