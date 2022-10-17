Fights on Tap: Jiří Procházka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 among nine UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
On a scale from 1 to 10, how excited are we for UFC 280 on Saturday? The long-awaited lightweight championship between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev is here. Aljamain Sterling defends his bantamweight title against T.J. Dillashaw. And Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley has the potential to steal the entire show. But before we can get to that event, how about we look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule?
The UFC either announced or finalized nine fights this week, and the rematch of a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender is set.
In perhaps one of the biggest surprises of the year, Jiří Procházka and Glover Teixeira turned in a fight for the ages at UFC 275 this past June. With less than 30 seconds left, ‘Denisa’ submitted Teixeira by rear-naked choke to claim the UFC light heavyweight championship.
Six months later, Procházka and Teixeira will meet again at UFC 282, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
UFC Fight Night — November 19
Natália Silva vs. Tereza Bledá — women’s flyweight
First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland
William Knight vs. Marcin Prachnio — light heavyweight
First rep. by Knight on Instagram
UFC Orlando — December 3
Tai Tuivasa vs. Sergei Pavlovich — heavyweight
First rep. by Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie
Niko Price vs. Phil Rowe — welterweight
First rep. by UFE Media
UFC 282 — December 10
Alexander Gustafsson vs. Ovince Saint Preux — light heavyweight
First rep. by Nolan King and Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie
Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev — light heavyweight
First rep. by Brett Okamoto of ESPN
Jiří Procházka vs. Glover Teixeira — light heavyweight
First rep. by Ariel Helwani and later confirmed by John Morgan of The Underground
UFC Fight Night — January 14
Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington — women’s bantamweight
First rep. by Guilherme Cruz and Mike Heck of MMA Fighting
UFC Fight Night — February 4
Devin Clark vs. Da Un Jung — light heavyweight
First rep. by Cole Shelton of BJPenn.com
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator Milan — October 29
Steven Hill vs. Andrea Fusi — middleweight
First rep. by Al Zullino
Announced Professional Fighters League (PFL) fights:
2022 PFL Championships — November 25
Aspen Ladd vs. Julia Budd — women’s featherweight
First rep. by Drake Riggs of MMA Mania
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 146 — November 12
Tom Mearns vs. Milad Ahady — featherweight
Antonio Sheldon vs. Jordy Bakkes — featherweight
Marcus Mee vs. Martin Causse — welterweight
Cage Warriors 147 — November 20
Sam Creasey vs. Shajidul Haque — flyweight
Will Currie vs. Michael Tchamou — middleweight
Alan Carlos vs. Matt Bonner — middleweight
George McManus vs. Omran Chaaban — welterweight
Jan Quaeyhaegens vs. Erick da Silva — lightweight
Bakhtyaar Oryakhail vs. Ollie Sarwa — bantamweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 76 — November 12
Artur Szczepaniak vs. Brian Hooi — welterweight
First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland
Salahdine Parnasse vs. Sebastian Rajewski — lightweight
