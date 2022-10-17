 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 280: ‘Oliveira vs. Makhachev’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for the latest PPV (pay-per-view) event 2022 has to offer, UFC 280, which goes down on Saturday, October 22nd when the UFC returns to ‘Fight Island’, aka: Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, Dubai.

We get two title fights this weekend; in the main event, the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) is featuring a blockbuster Lightweight showdown, with a must-watch thriller that will see perennial fan favorite, ‘Do Bronx’ Charles ‘Chucky Olives’ Oliveira (33-8) opposite up-and-coming contender, Islam Makhachev, going at it for the UFC Vacant Lightweight Championship.

Meanwhile, our co-main is sure to be a barnburner. We will be treated to the UFC Bantamweight Champion, Aljamain ‘Funk Master’ Sterling (21-3) defending his title against No. 5 ranked contender, T.J. Dillashaw.

As if that weren’t enough excitement for one night, the UFC is also showcasing a must see tilt between Petr ‘No Mercy’ Yan (16-3) and ‘Sugar’, Sean O’Malley (15-1). Prior to that, in our main card opener we get the much-anticipated scrap between Women’s Flyweights, the ‘Blonde Fighter’, Katlyn Chookagian, and ‘The Beast’, Manon Fiorot.

The UFC 280 main PPV card of five bouts airs live on ESPN+ PPV with a start time of 2PM/11AM ETPT, this is preceded with the event starting off with nine Prelims on ESPNNEWS/ESPN+ at 10/7AM ETPT. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Official UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev Fight Poster

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

