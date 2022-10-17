UFC 280 Picks & UFC Vegas 62 Reactions | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and host of our brand new ‘Hey Not the Face!’ Podcast, co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast; he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast. Our trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

NOTE: Eugene is on hiatus while he is on tour with the band, Bunüel. He will return in a few episodes. In the meantime, John and Stephie have got you covered!

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw two exciting first round finishes, four thrilling KO/TKO’s, two sweet submissions, and five hard-fought decisions, one split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Jonathan Martinez and Tatsuro Taira. FOTN: Duško Todorović, & Jordan Wright.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 62: ‘Grasso vs Araujo’ fight card & current records —

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC Vegas 62 Scorecards

MAIN CARD | SAT. OCT. 15

At 3:15 — 11. Alexa Grasso (15-3) DEF. Viviane Araujo (11-4) — via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

At 6:39 — 10. Jonathan Martinez (17-4) DEF. Cub Swanson (28-13) — via TKO (leg kicks) at 4:19 of Round 2

At 14:02 — 9. Duško Todorović (12-3) DEF. Jordan Wright (12-4) — via TKO (elbows) at 3:12 of Round 2

At 16:57 — 8. Raphael Assunçāo (28-9) DEF. Victor Henry (22-6) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 20:33 — 7. Alonzo Menifield (13-3) DEF. Misha Cirkunov (15-9) vs. — via KO (strikes) at 1:28 of Round 1

PRELIMS

At 21:23 — 6. Mana Martinez (10-3) DEF. Brandon Davis (14-10) — via split decision (29-82, 28-29, 29-28)

At 23:22 — 5. Jacob Malkoun (7-2) DEF. Nick Maximov (8-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 26:27 — 4. Joanderson Brito (14-3) DEF. Lucas Alexander (7-3) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:02 of Round 1

At 26:59 — 3. Piera Rodriguez (9-0) DEF. Sam Hughes (7-5) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

At 27:08 — 2. Tatsuro Taira (12-0) DEF. C.J. Vergara (10-4) — via submission (armbar) at 4:19 of Round 2

At 27:44 — 1. Pete Rodriguez (5-1) DEF. Mike Jackson (1-2) — via KO (knee and punches) at 1:33

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev PICKS — at 28:48

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC 280 PPV bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island (aka: FIGHT ISLAND) in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change...

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. OCT. 22 — 2PM/11AM ETPT ( 14 Cares)

14. UFC Vacant LW Championship: Charles Oliveira (33-8) vs. Islam Makhachev (22-1) — At 55:17, 3 Cares (But Split)

13. UFC Bantamweight Championship: Aljamain Sterling (21-3) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (17-4) — At 45:06, 3 Cares

12. 125lbs: Petr Yan (16-3) vs. Sean O’Malley (15-1) — At 42:15, 3 Cares

11. 155lbs: Beneil Dariush (21-4) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (21-1) — At 40:54, 3 Cares (But Split)

10: 125lbs: Katlyn Chookagian (18-4) vs. Manon Fiorot (9-1) — At 40:20, 2 Cares

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 10/7AM ETPT (8 Cares)

9. 170lbs: Belal Muhammad (21-3) vs. Sean Brady (15-0) — At 37:30, 3 Cares

8. 185lbs: Makhmud Muradov (25-7) vs. Caio Borralho (12-1) — At 36:38

m7. 205lbs: Volkan Oezdemir (18-6) vs. Nikita Krylov (28-9) — At 35:36, 3 Cares (But Split)

6. 145lbs: Zubaira Tukhugov (20-5) vs. Lucas Almeida (14-1) — At 34:59

5. 155lbs: Yamato Nishikawa (21-3) vs. Magomed Mustafaev (14-4) — At 34:26, 1 Care (Eugene)

4. 170lbs: A. Nurmagomedov (16-3) vs. G. Omargadzhiev (13-1) — At 33:25, 1 Care (Eugene)

3. 185lbs: Armen Petrosyan (6-2) vs. AJ Dobson (6-1) — At 32:39

2. 125lbs: Muhammad Mokaev (7-0) vs. Malcolm Gordon (14-5) — At 31:21

1. 135lbs: Lina Länsberg (10-6) vs. Karol Rosa (15-4) — At 30:00

Be sure to follow Eugene on twitter @EugeneSRobinson, John is @heynottheface, and of course you can catch Stephie @CrooklynMMA, and twice a week she’s on @LevelChangePod.

For all your Odds and Betting information, be sure to visit the DraftKings SportsBook prior to every MMA event.

If you would like to catch the show on our BE Presents YouTube Channel, join the gang right here:

If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, or give us a “like”, share & subscribe over on whichever BE Presents Podcast Channel happens to be your listening platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes & Apple TV, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes, check out our playlists on all of our BE Presents channels.