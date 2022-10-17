MMA SQUARED: The continuing saga of Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards has done a 180 degree turn

Hey all, I’m starting a new vlog series now that I’ve got a fully functional art studio here in Denmark. It’ll be called “Book Worthy” and chronicles the fights I’ll be including in my book series, The Fine Art of Violence. In the first episode from Friday I draw and talk about Nate Landwher, his Fight of the Year candidate with David Onama, and how Nate is poised to take over the Donald Cerrone sized hole in the UFC. Enjoy the first episode here: https://youtu.be/f1gLpESbeWg

Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you Wednesday.

Chris