Jorge Masvidal claims ‘borderline vegetable’ Nate Diaz is done fighting in ‘the big leagues’

With Nate Diaz now a free agent, Jorge Masvidal thinks it would be a good idea for the Stockton native to leave the UFC and never come back.

‘Gamebred’ thinks Diaz is showing early signs of brain damage and that The Ultimate Fighter 5 winner should leave ‘the big leagues’ behind him before he accumulates any more damage and regresses into a vegetative state.

“That’s good for him to leave the big leagues before he gets serious brain damage,” Masvidal, who battered Diaz at UFC 244 to win the BMF title, told MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck in a recent interview (h/t Low Kick MMA). “I think the guy’s like borderline vegetable. In his interviews, his spunkiness, his wittiness, his sharpness has gone to shit. Like, you have to wait for him. The pause has gotten longer. You used to ask him a question, there’d be like a two-second pause. It’s like a 30-second pause now.”

“Good for him, man,” he said of Diaz looking to part ways with the UFC. “He shouldn’t be in the big league. He’s gonna get hurt, man. Take that old ass dude somewhere else, ya know? Plus, I almost killed his a** as the referee saved him, so I don’t really like him too much.”

Diaz revealed after his UFC 279 submission win over Tony Ferguson that he plans to leave the UFC and crossover to boxing, with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul tipped as his debut opponent. The 37-year-old mixed martial arts veteran will also launch his new promotion, Real Fight Inc., promoting boxing, MMA, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.