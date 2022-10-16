BKFC 31 results, highlights: Mike Richman claims interim light heavyweight title with comeback KO

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) was in action on Saturday with BKFC 31, the event headlined by an interim light heavyweight championship bout between Mike Richman and Issac Doolittle.

Richman became the interim light heavyweight champion by third-round KO of Issac Doolittle, but it was not easy. Following a successful first round, the ‘Marine’ fought through adversity in the second round after Doolittle started moving forward and dropping bombs on him. Fortunately for Richman, he survived and returned fire in the third round, where he hurt Doolittle with a body shot and followed up with a sneaky right hand that sent him to the canvas.

Before he could even celebrate his win, Richman had to deal with Lorenzo Hunt, the current light heavyweight champion who confronted him outside the ring before being removed. The unification should be scheduled soon, so it was no surprise to see the ‘Juggernaut’ go straight into building the hype for it. With the win over Doolittle, Richman is now 4-0 under the BKFC banner.

In the co-main event, Jake Lindsey defeated Brandon Girtz via doctor stoppage after a nasty cut was opened up over his right eye. Despite a strong start from Girtz, his first foray into bare-knuckle boxing was cut short.

Also featured at the event was a battle between UFC veterans in Chris Camozzi and Bubba McDaniel. In less than a minute, Camozzi connected with a right hand that crushed McDaniel. Though he tried to return to his feet, McDaniel was still out of it and referee Dan Miragliotta waved off the fight. Excellent win for Camozzi.

Here are the full results and highlights of BKFC 31:

Main Card Results:

Mike Richman def. Isaac Doolittle by KO at 1:35 of Round 3

mike richman scores an insane comeback ko in the third round against isaac doolittle to become the interim LHW champ #BKFC31 pic.twitter.com/g4M7MW7nCx — jake (@jakeshreds420) October 16, 2022

Jake Lindsey def. Brandon Girtz by TKO at 2:00 of Round 2

Brandon Girtz has suffered a nasty cut #BKFC31 pic.twitter.com/YLge9V7ywY — FITE (@FiteTV) October 16, 2022

Chris Camozzi def. Bubba McDaniel by KO at 0:37 of Round 1

chris camozzi knocks out bubba mcdaniel in the first round in his bkfc debut #BKFC31 pic.twitter.com/5nLHjLfDZi — jake (@jakeshreds420) October 16, 2022

Josh Copeland def. Levi Costa by KO at 2:00 of Round 3

josh copeland wins his bkfc debut via third round ko #BKFC31 pic.twitter.com/QlLkrDTmpv — jake (@jakeshreds420) October 16, 2022

Christian Torres def. Cory Madden by unanimous decision (48-45, 48-45, 50-43)

Gorjan Slaveski def. Evgeny Kurdanov by unanimous decision (48-46, 50-44, 49-45)

Khortni Kamyron def. Crystal Pittman by unanimous decision (48-43 x3)

Andrew Yates def. Nolan McGlaughlin by KO at 0:19 of Round 1

WE ARE LIVE!!!



What a way to open #BKFC31 as Andrew Yates drops Nolan McGlaughlin with a walk-off KO to open the main card! pic.twitter.com/A6x93hReCI — FITE (@FiteTV) October 16, 2022

Preliminary Card Results:

Andrew Angelcor def. Van Vo by KO at 1:59 of Round 3

Andrew Angelcor stops Van Vo in the second round on the #BKFC31 prelims! pic.twitter.com/497M4SVrjf — FITE (@FiteTV) October 16, 2022

Keegan Vandermeer def. Zeb Vincent by KO at 0:40 of Round 1