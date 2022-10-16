 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Back with a bang’ - Twitter reacts to Deontay Wilder’s hellacious KO of Robert Helenius

Deontay Wilder made quick work Robert Helenius. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the finish.

Deontay Wilder v Robert Helenius
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

With an impressive finish, Deontay Wilder was able to snap his two-fight skid of losses to Tyson Fury. In the final seconds of his match against Robert Helenius, the ‘Bronze Bomber’ landed a clean right hand that put his opponent out immediately. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the knockout.

