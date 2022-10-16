‘Back with a bang’ - Twitter reacts to Deontay Wilder’s hellacious KO of Robert Helenius

With an impressive finish, Deontay Wilder was able to snap his two-fight skid of losses to Tyson Fury. In the final seconds of his match against Robert Helenius, the ‘Bronze Bomber’ landed a clean right hand that put his opponent out immediately. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the knockout.

Wilders people picked Helenius as a comeback opponent for a reason let’s see. #WilderHelenius — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 16, 2022

‼️ Deontay Wilder KOs Robert Helenius with a massive right hand in round one. Back with a bang. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 16, 2022

Got damn Wilder — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) October 16, 2022

Honestly he beats everyone but Fury, Joshua better to stay the hell away from Wilder. Usyk hmmmmm man I dunno if you could take that shit — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) October 16, 2022

As I said they picked Helenius for a reason, and there it is. Bang. #WilderHelenius — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 16, 2022

Wow that was the most powerful fastest short right hand ever. Congratulations @BronzeBomber — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) October 16, 2022

and thats it, Wilder lands a big right hand off the ropes and knocks out Helenius in one... #Boxing — More Colbie Young, please!! (@SteveKim323) October 16, 2022

Robert Helenius' face after being KOd by Deontay Wilder… pic.twitter.com/opJvGmOeQf — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 16, 2022