‘Back with a bang’ - Twitter reacts to Deontay Wilder’s hellacious KO of Robert Helenius

With an impressive finish, Deontay Wilder was able to snap his two-fight skid of losses to Tyson Fury. In the final seconds of his match against Robert Helenius, the ‘Bronze Bomber’ landed a clean right hand that put his opponent out immediately. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the knockout.
Wilders people picked Helenius as a comeback opponent for a reason let’s see. #WilderHelenius— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 16, 2022
‼️ Deontay Wilder KOs Robert Helenius with a massive right hand in round one. Back with a bang.— Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 16, 2022
Got damn Wilder— Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) October 16, 2022
Honestly he beats everyone but Fury, Joshua better to stay the hell away from Wilder. Usyk hmmmmm man I dunno if you could take that shit— Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) October 16, 2022
As I said they picked Helenius for a reason, and there it is. Bang. #WilderHelenius— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 16, 2022
Wow that was the most powerful fastest short right hand ever. Congratulations @BronzeBomber— Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) October 16, 2022
and thats it, Wilder lands a big right hand off the ropes and knocks out Helenius in one... #Boxing— More Colbie Young, please!! (@SteveKim323) October 16, 2022
Robert Helenius' face after being KOd by Deontay Wilder… pic.twitter.com/opJvGmOeQf— Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) October 16, 2022
Bommmbbbbbb Squuuuuaaaadddd https://t.co/r0P8HfEslT— Cris Cyborg 1-0 boxer (@criscyborg) October 16, 2022
