Wilder vs Helenius 2 video: Caleb Plant brutally KO’s Anthony Dirrell with brilliant left hook

On the Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius undercard, Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) brutally knocked out Anthony Dirrell (34-3-2, 25 KOs) with a single brilliantly set up left hook.

The finish came at 2:57 of round nine when Plant stepped in with a quick left to the body, pulled the punch and recoiled to deliver a steaming left hook to the head. Dirrell was throwing his own right hook at the time, and his left hand was out of position to block the punch. It looked as though Dirrell didn’t even see the knockout punch coming as it landed flush to the jaw. Dirrell dropped to the floor, hurt badly and in need of medical attention.

Plant proceeded to grab an imaginary shovel and threw imaginary dirt at Dirrell while he was down, perhaps not knowing just how bad off Dirrell really was. In what was a pretty scary moment, it actually took Anthony awhile to regain consciousness and stand back to his feet.

In spectacular fashion, Plant has officially rebounded from his knockout loss to Canelo Alvarez last November, which was his only career loss.