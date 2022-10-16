‘Straight paint job’ - Twitter reacts to Devin Haney’s decision win over George Kombosos

Still undefeated in his pro boxing career, Devin Haney dominated George Kombosos in their rematch for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts. After 12 rounds, ‘The Dream’ scored another unanimous decision win in Melbourne, Australia. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the rematch.

George is owed this rematch, but I don’t what George can do differently to win. — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) October 16, 2022

I got no clue who won that 1st round between Ant n Caleb. Got Haney n Kambosos about to start too…GET BOTH SCREENS GOING!! #PlantDirrell #HaneyKambosos2 — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) October 16, 2022

Good first round from both already #KambososHaney2 — Rougarou (@RPrograis) October 16, 2022

Kambosos ain’t playing tonight! He knows he can’t outbox Haney. He has to make it rough fight! #HaneyKambosos — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) October 16, 2022

George coming out hard @ESPNRingside — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) October 16, 2022

Kambosos switching stance but not doing nothing off the switch. Just switching to try to confuse Haney — Rougarou (@RPrograis) October 16, 2022

Big difference is Kambosos more aggressive and keeping Haney off balance by switching stances. 1-1 now. #HaneyKambosos2 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 16, 2022

This fight is so hard to watch, they are so many uncalled for clinches. It’s hard to tell who the hell is initiating the damn clinches. — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) October 16, 2022

The jab was the main weapon for Haney in first fight. Kambosos upperbody movement & switching stances making the jab more difficult to land this time around. Smart adjustment. #HaneyKambosos — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) October 16, 2022

smh… we can’t be trashing fighters all day and night, then get put out the pasture ‍♂️ — Jamel Herring (@JamelHerring) October 16, 2022

Straight Paint Job by Haney #HaneyKambosos2 — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) October 16, 2022

What was the point of the rematch @georgekambosos ‍♂️ — MostUnderrated (@Topdoggjr) October 16, 2022

No need for the judges on this one. Haney won easily. Still was a good fight. #KambososHaney2 — Rougarou (@RPrograis) October 16, 2022