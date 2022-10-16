UFC 282 odds: Jon Jones opens as betting favorite over Stipe Miocic

It has been reported that the UFC’s former light heavyweight champ, Jon Jones, will finally make his heavyweight debut at UFC 282 in December against the former king of the big men, Stipe Miocic. We have betting odds for this long awaited matchup.

Online gambling site Sportsbetting.ag has Jones listed as a -200 bering favorite. Dropping a $100 on that line could win you back a profit of $50, plus your hundred bucks back of course. The former UFC heavyweight champ is being offered up as a +170 underdog. Throwing a bill at Stipe at those odds could turn that $100 into $270 altogether. The website states that this fight must take place before December 31, 2022 for action. No prop bets for this contest have been released yet.

Miocic hasn’t fought since suffering a knockout loss in his rematch with Francis N’Gannou at UFC 260 back in March of 2021. Nonetheless, Stipe is still the UFC’s #2 ranked heavyweight. Jon hasn’t competed inside of the Octagon since defending his light heavyweight belt against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February of 2020. It’s hard to say what to expect out of either man in this potential matchup, so do you think the betting line should be wider, tighter, or is perfect right where it’s at?

Check out the betting odds for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic, courtesy of Sportsbetting.ag:

