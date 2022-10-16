UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs Araujo | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & his cohort, Eddie Mercado recorded for you on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC Vegas 62: ‘Grasso vs Araujo’ 11-bout Fight Night event; which took place at the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any platform in our BE Presents Podcast Network.

For all the results, reactions and a plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

Overall, this now 11-bout card saw two exciting first round finishes, four thrilling KO/TKO’s, two sweet submissions, and five hard-fought decisions, one split. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Jonathan Martinez and Tatsuro Taira. FOTN: Duško Todorović, & Jordan Wright.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 62: ‘Grasso vs Araujo’ fight card & current records —

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official UFC Vegas 62 Scorecards

MAIN CARD | SAT. OCT. 15

11. Alexa Grasso (15-3) DEF. Viviane Araujo (11-4) — via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

10. Jonathan Martinez (17-4) DEF. Cub Swanson (28-13) — via TKO (leg kicks) at 4:19 of Round 2

9. Duško Todorović (12-3) DEF. Jordan Wright (12-4) — via TKO (elbows) at 3:12 of Round 2

8. Raphael Assunçāo (28-9) DEF. Victor Henry (22-6) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

7. Alonzo Menifield (13-3) DEF. Misha Cirkunov (15-9) vs. — via KO (strikes) at 1:28 of Round 1

PRELIMS

6. Mana Martinez (10-3) DEF. Brandon Davis (14-10) — via split decision (29-82, 28-29, 29-28)

5. Jacob Malkoun (7-2) DEF. Nick Maximov (8-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Joanderson Brito (14-3) DEF. Lucas Alexander (7-3) — via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:02 of Round 1

3. Piera Rodriguez (9-0) DEF. Sam Hughes (7-5) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Tatsuro Taira (12-0) DEF. C.J. Vergara (10-4) — via submission (armbar) at 4:19 of Round 2

1. Pete Rodriguez (5-1) DEF. Mike Jackson (1-2) — via KO (knee and punches) at 1:33

