Epic KO! Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius full fight video highlights

Watch highlights for Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius.

By Tim Bissell Updated
Deontay Wilder v Robert Helenius
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

After some time away form the ring Deontay Wilder returned to face the ‘Nordic Nightmare’ Robert Helenius at the Barlcays Center in Brooklyn. Wilder had taken his break after back-to-back stoppage losses to his nemesis Tyson Fury.

And it looked like the time off did Wilder well. He looked quick on his feet to start the first round, he avoided the lumbering Helenius, and landed three punches — the last of which obliterated his opponent. The thunderous right hook that landed right on the button knocked Helenius out cold.

Helenius lay frozen on the mat for an uncomfortable amount of time before eventually making it to his feet.

Wilder’s back and he means business.

Official Result: Deontay Wilder def. Robert Helenius by KO, round 1 (2:57).

Check below for highlights of the fight, or here for our play-by-play of the event.

