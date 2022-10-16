And still! Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos 2 full fight video highlights

George Kambosos Jr came out aggressive, in front of his hometown fans in Melbourne, Australia, in an attempt to avenge his loss to Devin Haney. However, the American was just too good — again.

Haney weathered Kambosos’ pressure early on and kept his cool when he opponent throw headlocks on him throughout the early rounds. It didn’t take long for Haney to find his range, though. He started tagging Kambosos and by the end of the fight had his opponent bloodied up and stumbling.

With the win Haney defends his undisputed lightweight titles.

The only reason this fight happened is because Kambosos triggered a rematch clause when he lost his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles in the first fight. After taking so much damage and a lopsided loss, you’ll have to wonder if it was worth it for him.

Despite the losing effort from Kambosos, the crowd in the Rod Laver Arena never lost their voices. They roared for their hero as he charged in against Haney. Though, they may not have noticed how much he was getting countered in the process, until the blood started flowing.

Official Result: Devin Haney def. George Kambosos Jr. by unanimous decision 119-109, 118-110 and 118-110

Check below for highlights of the fight, or here for our live discussion of the event.’