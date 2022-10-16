Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius post-fight press conference stream

Deontay Wilder returned with a bang tonight, blasting through Robert Helenius in less than three minutes. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ landed just three punches to end ‘The Nordic Nightmare’’s evening.

The last punch was a brutal right that landed right on the tip of Helenius’ nose. The strike felled the giant Finn and left him laying on the canvas, asleep with his eyes wide opened.

The victory for Wilder puts him back in the win column since 2019. He took back-to-back losses (a KO and a TKO) to Tyson Fury in his previous two outings. Those are the only losses on Wilder’s 46 fight record.

