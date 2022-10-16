Haney vs Kambosos 2 results, video: Devin Haney bloodies up and picks apart George Kambosos again

Just four months ago, Devin Haney picked apart George Kambosos Jr in his home country to win the undisputed lightweight titles. After losing his belts and sustaining his first career defeat, Kambosos triggered the rematch clause to have them fight again this Saturday, hoping for a different outcome.

Kambosos started out more aggressive and also kept switching stances early on. The fight had a better pace, with Kambosos trying harder to make things happen this time around, but in the end Haney still proved to be the superior boxer.

Haney showcased his sharp jab and right straight over and over to control distance and keep him at bay for stretches. He also did well from inside in the clinch, leaving Kambosos with little answers as he kept running into shots. As he turned it up in the latter rounds, Haney also busted up and cut Kambosos.

The 23-year-old remained undefeated and kept his status as the undisputed lightweight champion.

Official Result: Devin Haney def. George Kambosos Jr. by Unanimous Decision (119-109, 118-110, 118-110)

Watch highlights from the title rematch below: