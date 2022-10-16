Wilder vs Helenius results, video: Deontay Wilder quickly KOs Robert Helenius with one punch

“The Bronze Bomber” Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KO’s) sparked out “The Nordic Nightmare” Robert Helenius (31-4, 20 KO’s) with one punch in the first round.

Well, this one didn’t last very long. The match began and Helenius was pressuring forward, looking to be aggressive. Wilder backed himself into a corner, and bounced off the ropes with a nasty right hand. The punch connected clean as day on the button of Helenius, just as Robert was lunging forward with a punch of his own. Helenius immediately hit the deck, falling to his back unconscious with his eyes open. It took him some time to be able to stand back up, but Helenius did leave the ring under his own power.

Wilder is back in the win column following back-to-back losses against Tyson Fury, and in his post-fight interview The Bronze Bomber called for a match with Andy Ruiz, Oleksandr Usyk, or anyone else in the heavyweight division. Deontay Wilder is back!

Deontay Wilder def. Robert Helenius by KO at 2:57 of round 1 Heavyweight