Grappling Report: ADCC champs Kade Ruotolo, Giancarlo Bodoni each have title bouts set

Kade Ruotolo is fresh off a fantastic performance at ADCC 2022 where he won the 77kg division and now he’s ready to add another accolade to his collection. The nineteen year-old ATOS star has just been given a huge opportunity at the upcoming ONE on Amazon Video 3 event, as he will challenge Uali Khurzev for the promotion’s inaugural Lightweight submission grappling world championship.

A win there would make him the second person to hold a ONE Championship submission grappling title, after Mikey Musumeci recently won the Flyweight belt. Ruotolo’s victory is not a foregone conclusion at all though, as his opponent is also an incredible grappler in his own right. Khurzev is a four-time Sambo world champion and a veteran Judoka who will present a unique challenge to the young Ruotolo.

Giancarlo Bodoni to face Pedro Marinho for WNO Light-Heavyweight title

Kade Ruotolo isn’t alone, as Giancarlo Bodoni has also moved up in the world since his stunning performance at ADCC 2022. He won the 88kg division with style and he’s now been given the chance to challenge Pedro Marinho for the Who’s Number One Light-Heavyweight title at their next event on November 11th. Marinho was also in the same division but the two didn’t cross paths as Marinho went out in the second round.

They aren’t the only ADCC veterans scheduled to compete on WNO either, as AOJ prodigy Cole Abate will face Joshua Cisneros and Haisam Rida will take on Bodoni’s teammate Luke Griffith. ADCC silver medallist Brianna Ste-Marie will also compete in a match against the legendary Mayssa Bastos, while Fabricio Andrey and Bruno Matias take on B-Team’s Ethan Crelinsten and Izaak Michell respectively.

Full lineup confirmed for October dual IBJJF Grand Prix

At the end of the month the IBJJF is staging two grand prix tournaments on the same day, including the first female edition. The men’s grand prix will take place in the Medium-Heavyweight division and one of the competitors is also returning from ADCC 2022, Isaque Bahiense. He will face tough opposition at the event however, in the form of Manuel Ribamar, Ronaldo Junior, and Andre Porfirio.

The first ever women’s grand prix will also feature a number of huge names in the sport, including IBJJF world champion Anna Rodrigues. She isn’t even the most experienced member of the tournament either as three-time world champion Mayssa Bastos and two-time world champion Luiza Monteiro are also competing. Rounding out the incredibly tough division is the rising star Janaina Lebre.

Star-studded lineup announced for EBI 20: The absolutes

EBI 20 will mark something special on October 23rd as the promotion returns to the absolute division for the first time since 2017. Both of the previous EBI absolute tournaments were won by Gordon Ryan and due to his absence this time around, a new champion is certain to be crowned. The title might stay with New Wave Jiu-Jitsu however, as both Giancarlo Bodoni and Luke Griffith will be representing the team.

B-Team Jiu-Jitsu also has two opportunities to take home the title through Izaak Michell and Nicky Rodriguez. All four of these men will be top contenders as ADCC veterans, but they’re not alone. Kyle Boehm, Haisam Rida, Elder Cruz, and Roosevelt Sousa are all coming into the tournament straight from ADCC 2022. The other half of the field contains tournament qualifiers and veterans of the EBI format who will all present tough challenges.

