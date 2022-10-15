 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Great scrap, ladies’ - Pros react to Alexa Grasso’s main event win over Araujo at UFC Vegas 62

Alexa Grasso defeated Viviane Araujo via unanimous decision at UFC Vegas 62. On Twitter, pros reacted to bout.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Alexa Grasso defeated Viviane Araujo at UFC Vegas 62.
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Alexa Grasso continues to make her case at the women’s flyweight division. At UFC Vegas 62. the Mexican scored a unanimous decision win over Viviane Araujo after five rounds of mostly striking. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

