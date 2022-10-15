‘Great scrap, ladies’ - Pros react to Alexa Grasso’s main event win over Araujo at UFC Vegas 62

Alexa Grasso continues to make her case at the women’s flyweight division. At UFC Vegas 62. the Mexican scored a unanimous decision win over Viviane Araujo after five rounds of mostly striking. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

Woman’s Flyweight in the main event #UFCVegas62



GRASSO VS ARAÚJO — Arianelipski (@Ariane_lipski) October 16, 2022

Such a great fight between these two, similar skill levels. Excited to see how round 2 starts I feel like it’s about to turn up @ufc — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) October 16, 2022

Grasso looking fast and sharrrp. That lhk comes up outta nowhere — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) October 16, 2022

Such a close fight. Both these ladies are phenomenal strikers. #UFCVegas62 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) October 16, 2022

Everything was so close you almost have to look at who had the biggest punch of the round. #UFCVegas62 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 16, 2022