Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall full video highlights

Claressa Shields is the undisputed middleweight champion again after besting Savannah Marshall on Saturday.
The rivalry between Shields and Marshall began over ten years ago. For the first time in her career, Shields was defeated by Marshall, who took home a decision at the 2012 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships. Fast forward to now, and it was a much different story.
An aggressive Shields pushed forward and connected with some beautiful combinations. Marshall found success in the final rounds with some crisp bodywork, but Shields would either counter or move out of the way of danger. With ten rounds of back-and-forth action in the books, the judges scored the fight in favor of Shields.
Check out some play-by-play from our own Lukasz Fenrych:
Round 1: Marshall runs straight out to take center ring. Lots of feinting early, Marshall leading with the jab and Shields trying to counter over it. They exchange in the middle of the round and Shields turns Marshall and tees off with a combination. They reset, Marshall pushes her back again and lands a couple but Shields spins out. Back to the corner though and Marshall is having success pushing her there. Lively round, 10-9 Shields
Here are the full video highlights of Shields vs. Marshall:
The fast hands of @Claressashields in the very first round #ShieldsMarshall | 15 Oct | 02 Arena, London I @skysportsboxing @hennessysports @SalitaProm pic.twitter.com/V4V8hwJzeg— BOXXER (@boxxer) October 15, 2022
@Savmarshall1 shows @Claressashields the power she possesses!#ShieldsMarshall | 15 Oct | 02 Arena, London I @skysportsboxing @hennessysports @SalitaProm pic.twitter.com/8MjEvTYgmp— BOXXER (@boxxer) October 15, 2022
@Claressashields and @Savmarshall1 covered themselves in glory.#ShieldsMarshall | 15 Oct | 02 Arena, London I @skysportsboxing @hennessysports @SalitaProm pic.twitter.com/6dMCduybB8— BOXXER (@boxxer) October 15, 2022
The reaction says it all pic.twitter.com/bFVwluf8Fy— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 15, 2022
YOUR NEW UNDISPUTED CHAMP@Claressashields | #ShieldsMarshall pic.twitter.com/B4CMuQPZOi— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 15, 2022
In the co-main event of the evening, Alycia Baumgardner took a split decision over Mikaela Mayer to become the unified junior lightweight champion.
Although it was a very close fight, Baumgardner had no interest in a rematch with Mayer and opted to pursue WBA champion Choi Hyun-Mi instead.
Here are the full video highlights of Baumgardner vs. Mayer:
Two elite champions trading heavy shots.@MikaelaMayer1 and @alyciambaum going toe-to-toe at The O2.#ShieldsMarshall | 15 Oct | 02 Arena, London I @skysportsboxing @hennessysports @salitaprom @trboxing pic.twitter.com/fFiocA6fUq— BOXXER (@boxxer) October 15, 2022
@MikaelaMayer1 hits the target.#ShieldsMarshall | 15 Oct | 02 Arena, London I @skysportsboxing @hennessysports @salitaprom @trboxing pic.twitter.com/spfcaH7Kpu— BOXXER (@boxxer) October 15, 2022
On the inside is where @MikaelaMayer1 and @alyciambaum show us their greatness #ShieldsMarshall | 15 Oct | 02 Arena, London I @skysportsboxing @hennessysports @salitaprom @trboxing pic.twitter.com/YfJJqD5sKE— BOXXER (@boxxer) October 15, 2022
A message to the doubters.@AlyciaMBaum | #MayerBaumgardner pic.twitter.com/7yyiMUX8St— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 15, 2022
