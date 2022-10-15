Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall full video highlights

Claressa Shields is the undisputed middleweight champion again after besting Savannah Marshall on Saturday.

The rivalry between Shields and Marshall began over ten years ago. For the first time in her career, Shields was defeated by Marshall, who took home a decision at the 2012 AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships. Fast forward to now, and it was a much different story.

An aggressive Shields pushed forward and connected with some beautiful combinations. Marshall found success in the final rounds with some crisp bodywork, but Shields would either counter or move out of the way of danger. With ten rounds of back-and-forth action in the books, the judges scored the fight in favor of Shields.

Check out some play-by-play from our own Lukasz Fenrych:

Round 1: Marshall runs straight out to take center ring. Lots of feinting early, Marshall leading with the jab and Shields trying to counter over it. They exchange in the middle of the round and Shields turns Marshall and tees off with a combination. They reset, Marshall pushes her back again and lands a couple but Shields spins out. Back to the corner though and Marshall is having success pushing her there. Lively round, 10-9 Shields

Here are the full video highlights of Shields vs. Marshall:

The reaction says it all pic.twitter.com/bFVwluf8Fy — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 15, 2022

In the co-main event of the evening, Alycia Baumgardner took a split decision over Mikaela Mayer to become the unified junior lightweight champion.

Although it was a very close fight, Baumgardner had no interest in a rematch with Mayer and opted to pursue WBA champion Choi Hyun-Mi instead.

Here are the full video highlights of Baumgardner vs. Mayer: