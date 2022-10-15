 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Built different’ - Twitter reacts to Claressa Shields decision win over Savannah Marshall

Clarissa Shields defeated Savannah Marshall by unanimous decision. On Twitter, pros and pundits reacted to the fight.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Claressa Shields defeated Savannah Marshall by unanimous decision.
Claressa Shields defeated Savannah Marshall by unanimous decision.
Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

Still undefeated in her pro boxing career, Olympic gold medallist Claressa Shields has just won another title. After going at it for 10 tough rounds against Savannah Marshall, the ‘Gwoat’ became the new WBO female middlweight champion with a unanimous decision victory. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the match.

Get the latest gear

Next Up In Boxing News & Results

Loading comments...