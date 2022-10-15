‘Built different’ - Twitter reacts to Claressa Shields decision win over Savannah Marshall

Still undefeated in her pro boxing career, Olympic gold medallist Claressa Shields has just won another title. After going at it for 10 tough rounds against Savannah Marshall, the ‘Gwoat’ became the new WBO female middlweight champion with a unanimous decision victory. On Twitter, pro fighters and pundits reacted to the match.

Good round 1 by the gwoat #ShieldsMarshall — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 15, 2022

Savannah trying to get Shields tired and using her size. 10-9 Shields but what an opening round! — Sunny Edwards (@SunnyEdwards) October 15, 2022

Shields is unloading on Marshall already but Marshall is gonna be hard to HURT because she fights so loose! #ShieldsMarshall — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) October 15, 2022

By doing this Shields doesn’t have to risk walking into something. 2-0 Shields!! #ShieldsMarshall — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 15, 2022

Marshall now Investing in the body-that’s vital since she’s hoping Shields slows down as these rounds continue — Al Bernstein (@AlBernstein) October 15, 2022

I don’t see Shields hurting Marshall but I DO SEE Marshall rocking Shields! We’ll see how she responds if and when it happens. #ShieldsMarshall — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) October 15, 2022

What a fight so far #ShieldsMarshall — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) October 15, 2022

6-2 Shields, both girls putting on a show #ShieldsMarshall — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) October 15, 2022

Claressa in the Matrix right now, she seeing everything‼️ — @mbrowne718 (@Marcus_Browne) October 15, 2022

Winner could take all in the 10th even though I have shields up by a round. The volume of Marshall is convincing to the judges. #ShieldsMarshall — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 15, 2022

That was the best womens fight I’ve ever seen. What a fight ! #ShieldsMarshal — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) October 15, 2022

What a fucken fight #ShieldsMarshall — Miguel Flores (@El_Michoacano2) October 15, 2022

Shoutout to the Gwoat. That was a great performance — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) October 15, 2022

Some fighter GWOAT @Claressashields

Takes 2 to tango huge respect @Savmarshall1 rematch anyone ? — Joe Gallagher (@JoeG) October 15, 2022

Marshall never stopped trying but Shields was brilliant tonight. Her hand speed, accuracy and defence off the ropes was the difference — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) October 15, 2022

They call her the GWOAT for a reason, them Olympic gold medalists are built different! Congrats @Claressashields #Undisputed #ShieldsMarshall pic.twitter.com/PLLlRXGjrF — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 15, 2022