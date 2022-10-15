Ex-UFC champ Tyron Woodley wants to make ‘a few millions of dollars’ fighting Nick or Nate Diaz

Tyron Woodley is back in the media spotlight after taking some much-needed time off following back-to-back defeats to YouTube boxer and internet sensation Jake Paul in 2021.

Woodley has recharged the batteries, so to speak, and is looking to make a comeback — possibly in boxing — against Stockton brothers Nick and Nate Diaz.

Younger brother Nate is now a free agent after completing the last fight on his UFC contract with a submission victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, and ‘T-Wood’ believes now is the perfect opportunity for them to ‘make a few millions of dollars’ in boxing. However, he didn't state that explicitly, leaving some room for interpretation.

“Nate Diaz, I would tell him he a boss, he a ‘G’,” Woodley, who left the UFC in 2021, said in a recent interview with MMA Junkie. “He did what he needed to do. I think the fight against Tony Ferguson was a fight he should have had anyway. Sometimes karma and sometimes things work out the way they supposed to work out.”

“I would suggest he go and get paid top dollar,” he added. “I would suggest that he do what makes him feel good, if he still wants to do it, when he wants to do it. That’s what I’d suggest – and I suggest he come over on this side and make some money with me, because I got a good opportunity with me and Nick or Nate, or both of them, (we) can make quite a few millions of dollars fighting each other.”

Woodley is the former UFC welterweight champion, having won the title with a knockout victory over Robbie Lawler at UFC 201 before defeating Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, and Darren Till in consecutive title defenses. His last win came in 2018 when he submitted Till with a brabo choke in the UFC 228 main event.